Lana And Rusev Training For SmackDown Live Debut (Photo)

– SmackDown Superstar Lana recently took to twitter posted about training for her and Rusev’s upcoming debut. As noted, Rusev was scheduled to make his SmackDown debut earlier this month but creative changes caused a delay. WWE also continues to air weekly vignettes for Lana’s in-ring debut dating back to the “Superstar Shakeup” event.

No word on whether Lana and Rusev will remain together once they both make their SmackDown debuts, check out the tweet below:

Couples that run together #CRUSH life together !! 🤛🏽@RusevBUL Training for #SDLive debut 💪🏽