Lana On Winning Tonight’s Match, Kevin Owens Guarantees Win

– Check out the following video of Lana arriving for tonight’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match against Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Charlotte and Becky Lynch at WWE Battleground.

In the video, Lana says she’s feeling ravishing, as she always does. She talks about how she’s excited about tonight because regardless of how people are trying to bring her down and doubt her, that doesn’t matter, she’s going to come out on top as the most ravishing women of all the time and go on to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at SummerSlam, which will now be called RavishingSlam.

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to twitter and predicts he will soon become three-time United States Champion by defeating current champ AJ Styles at Battleground. Owens noted the following: