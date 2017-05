– According to ShowBuzz Daly, this week’s WWE RAW episode, featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins challenging Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in the main event, drew 2.615 million viewers.

This number is down 5% from last week’s 2.751 million viewers, hitting a new low for 2017.

* First hour – 2.661 million viewers

* Second hour – 2.759 million viewers

* Final hour – 2.425 million viewers

RAW finished fifth in viewership on cable behind the NBA Playoffs, Shepard Smith, Tucker Carlson and Hannity.