The Latest on CM Punk Returning to Wrestling

During a recent edition of WrestleZone Daily, Joe Koff, who is Ring of Honor’s chief operating officer, said the following regarding a CM Punk return to ROH.

“CM Punk, if you’re listening or reading, I hope you are, you are always welcome in our house. You know that. He knows that. We’ve had conversations in the past through people. He knows that there is a welcome sign for him. I haven’t spoken to him personally and I think it’s through intermediaries or whatever. I think his first goal was to be involved in his MMA stuff.”

And on Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about CM Punk’s pro wrestling future, and whether or not he expects the ex-WWE Champion to return to Ring of Honor.

“I don’t think there’s anything with ROH and Punk,” said Meltzer. “My impression is that Punk, and I’ve actually been told this in the last few days, that Punk is home, he’s happy, and the only thing he’s not happy about is the [Chris Amann] lawsuit, but aside from that, he’s very happy right now. He has no intention of doing any pro wrestling. I know everyone wants him to do pro wrestling, but he has no intention of doing any right now. He may fight between now and the end of the year, but if he does or he doesn’t, he’s a happy man and he’s not gonna be wrestling for New Japan, and he’s not gonna be wrestling for Ring of Honor.”