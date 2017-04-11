Confirmed SmackDown Additions, Kevin Owens & Charlotte To The Blue Brand

– As seen tonight, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that the winner of the Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens match at WWE Payback, will join the SmackDown roster.
The opening SmackDown segment also saw Sami Zayn officially make his arrival from RAW to the blue brand. It was also revealed backstage that Jinder Mahal is now on SmackDown.
Check out the following list of WWE Superstars that are on the move:
Roster changes to SmackDown:
* Byron Saxton
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
* Jinder Mahal
* Sami Sayn
* Tamina Snuka
* Shining Stars
* Charlotte
* Rusev
* Sin Cara
* Lana
Roster changes to RAW:
* Apollo Crews
* The Miz
* Maryse
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
* Curt Hawkins
* Bray Wyatt
* Kalisto
* Heath Slater and Rhyno
* Alexa Bliss
* Mickie James
* David Otunga
Check out the official announcements below:
