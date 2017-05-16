Latest on the Hardyz/Impact Wrestling Battle for “Broken” Gimmick

By
Wilson
-
0

Matt Hardy posted a comment on Twitter saying that Impact Wrestling still has time to “do the right thing” in regards to the “Broken” gimmick. He said he likes most of people from the company and hopes that “a couple of bad apples don’t spoil the bunch for them.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here