Latest on the Hardyz/Impact Wrestling Battle for “Broken” Gimmick

Matt Hardy posted a comment on Twitter saying that Impact Wrestling still has time to “do the right thing” in regards to the “Broken” gimmick. He said he likes most of people from the company and hopes that “a couple of bad apples don’t spoil the bunch for them.”

@DirtyDMantell @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm For the love of God, please come to agreement with Matt and Reby. Fans want it. You stand to benefit from the overflow exposure. Do it. — The Nefarious (@MmmchelleMyBell) May 16, 2017