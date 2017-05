Matt Hardy took to Twitter this morning claiming that Impact Wrestling wants to prevent fans from seeing the “Broken” gimmick and is holding it hostage.

Shows they DO NOT care about the fans. @EdNordholm wants to keep MY creation, the #BROKEN Universe, hostage from fans who wish to see it. https://t.co/AREDlSQ9Qn

— The VESSEL of MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2017