The latest on Mauro Ranallo-WWE settlement talks, The Young Bucks take a shot at JBL (video)

Earlier this week, the word on Mauro Ranallo was that it was believed that WWE would try to settle with him in an attempt to prevent him from talking about the JBL situation after his contract expires in August. Dave Meltzer confirmed in Friday’s Daily Update that WWE has indeed initiated settlement talks with Ranallo’s representatives. It doesn’t necessarily mean that a settlement will be reached but I would guess that WWE will be presenting him with a nice offer because it would be a huge public relations issue for them if Ranallo goes into detail on JBL in interviews. As of this writing, Ranallo has not commented publicly. He is going back to work this weekend but not with WWE. For more on that, click here.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega took a shot at JBL in the video below. Matt Jackson was blocked last week after Tweeting support to Ranallo. The clip below is from episode 45 of “Being The Elite.” Scroll down for the full episode.