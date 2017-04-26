Latest on Mike Goldberg Signing With WWE

Jim Ross addressed the rumor of WWE reaching out to former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg on his latest podcast. It was said that WWE wanted Goldberg to replace Mauro Ranallo, and that the reason the company re-hired Ross was because of his relationship with Goldberg and that Triple H feels that Ross would be able to influence him to join the company.

Ross revealed that he has only met Goldberg once.

“The problem with that is, I don’t know Mike Goldberg. I met him one time at a UFC event in Oklahoma City a long time ago.” Ross added, “I like his work and I listened to his work for years but I have not had the opportunity to get to know him.”

Ross added, “I don’t even know if WWE is interested in Mike Goldberg. I have no idea.”

There were reports back in 2005 that WWE reached out to Goldberg to replace Jim Ross. One source was able to speak with someone in Goldberg’s camp and they denied there were any talks with WWE. He has been in talks with Bellator MMA President Scott Coker to join their promotion.

Mike Goldberg was let go of his color commentating duties with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last December after UFC 207.