The Latest on Paige Returning to WWE

We could be close to seeing former WWE Divas Champion Paige return to in-ring action, but then again, maybe we’re not.

There are currently two conflicting reports regarding Paige and her impending WWE return, as PW Insider recently speculated that the ex-Divas Champ could be cleared this week, however, Pro Wrestling Sheet is saying that she won’t even be evaluated until the end of this month.

Paige recently said that she’ll make her WWE return “soon.” So, she could very well end up making her return after she’s evaluated at the end of this month.