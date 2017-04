As we previously reported, WWE officials have consider moving AJ Styles from Smackdown Live to Raw. The move would be made to reunite Styles with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The most recent report is that Styles will remain on Smackdown, and it’ll be Anderson and Gallows who will be traded from Raw to Smackdown Live. Raw is heavy on talent with tag teams, and have been looking recently to strengthen that division on Smackdown.

Related