Latest Update On Ric Flair’s Health Status

– As noted, we recently learned that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized with a heart-related issue.

ProWrestlingSheet.com originally reported that Flair was admitted to an intensive care unit on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. According to PWInsider.com, there’s been no confirmation on Flair’s exact issues, it was documented in his latest autobiography that he suffers from Alcoholic cardiomyopathy. The condition is a result of prolonged alcohol abuse and can result in heart failure.

WWE producer Michael Hayes recently took to Twitter and noted that he visited Flair on Sunday before flying to Boston for RAW, he tweeted “I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday I can assure that he needs everyone’s prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!!”

Several WWE Superstars have offered their best wishes to Flair:

