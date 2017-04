The American Airlines Center revealed in a video that the July 9th WWE PPV in Dallas, TX will be called Great Balls of Fire. It advertises that Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE universal title at the event.

PRESALE: Thurs. May 4 10AM

PRESALE: Thurs. May 4 10AM

ON SALE: Fri. May 5 at 10AM