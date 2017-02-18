Let’s Save 205 Live

I don’t require a great storyline to enjoy a match. I really like watching a good match with great near falls and technical ability. I knew nothing about the storyline to the match at Wrestle Kingdom between Kenny Omega and Okada and it was one of the best matches I’ve ever seen. For that same reason, I thoroughly enjoyed the Cruiserweight Classic and was very much looking forward to their debut on RAW and their new show 205 Live.

So why hasn’t it worked?

First of all, I’ve said this before, not every fan has the WWE Network, and even those that do, not all of them are big enough fans to have watched the Cruiserweight Classic. Simply put, no one knows who these guys are because not as many people are watching WWE Network as we think. An NXT guy comes up and we go crazy and can’t wait for it and sometimes they are greeted with crickets. Sami Zayne has been up awhile, and it seems that just now fans are really starting to connect with him. American Alpha is still waiting for that connection. Even Bayley took a bit longer than I thought she would to get the fans behind her. Again… no one knows them.

So the Cruiserweights come along and right off the bat the WWE makes a mistake and tames them a bit. Not fully, but you can see a difference in the action from the Cruiserweight Classic and the same guys on RAW. Don’t get me wrong, there have been some good matches and great spots, which is fine for me. I watch and enjoy, and I haven’t missed an episode of 205 Live and enjoy it, too. But many fans, or even MOST fans, need an emotional investment to really get into a match. WWE has not provided that. I think they were hoping to get by on athleticism early on and go from there. But the fans simply don’t care and the word has started to spread that the Cruiserweights and their show, are in trouble.

Let’s fix it. Neville as champion was a great move and he has been a great heel champ. He’s not the problem. The interviews with Austin Aries have been pretty good and are helping, I think. Once A-Double returns to the ring, these should continue with Tom Phillips, or whoever. RAW needs to focus on creating storylines and feuds for these guys. In that process, you have mic time, and with mic time, people get to know you. So more mic time and not with the same couple guys every week. Change it up often. The matches should be the focus of 205 Live, to play off the feuds and storylines that are created on RAW.

This process will take time, however, and 205 Live might not have it. So, you need to rely on some of the people on the roster that the fans know and are under the 205 weight limit. These guys wrestle 5 days a week regardless, so pulling double duty should not be an issue, there are ways to manage it. Here are the guys to take a look at…

XAVIER WOODS: He’s listed as 205 pounds, so he just makes the weight. Fans know him and immediately they care about him. Big E and Kofi usually do most of the wrestling for New Day anyway, with Woods on the outside playing a manager role.

ENZO AMORE: WWE has big plans for Big Cass, obviously. If they pull the trigger on a singles run for him, or even if they don’t, why not slide Enzo over to the Cruiserweight division? Fans already care about him.

HIDEO ITAMI: He’s injured again but hopefully will be back soon. Fans might not know him but I’m going on talent alone here.

RODERICK STRONG: Some fans will know him for sure but regardless, this is another talent pick to bolster the division.

KALISTO: To be honest, this is a no-brainer and I’m confused as to why this hasn’t happened yet.

SIN CARA: See above.

JOHNNY GARGANO: Johnny Wrestling would be fantastic here. He’s pretty popular, too.

TOMASSO CIAMPA: Johnny’s partner in NXT, where they should continue to team even if they appear on 205 Live.

CHAD GABLE: Obviously he’s staying on Smackdown with Jason Jordan. American Alpha are the tag champs. People are slowly warming up to them, but at least they would know who he was if he jumped to 205 Live on occasion.

JAMES ELLSWORTH: Seriously.

Let’s be clear here, I’m not saying they all have to be backstage at RAW on Monday, and 205 Live on Tuesday every week. Spread them out a bit. Use the guys people know to help get the fans attached to the guys they don’t know. Promote on RAW that Xavier Woods will be having a Cruiserweight match next week. Let’s say he beats Tony Nese. The following Week on RAW, Woods announces he’s going to appear on 205 Live tomorrow night. He puts over Akira Tozawa and he is done for awhile. Back to RAW full time with New Day. Until he’s needed again.

You can do something similar to that with a lot of these guys. We have a full time Cruiserweight division and part timers from NXT, RAW, and SDL who come aboard for a few weeks at a time. Some of the match ups could be very entertaining, too. How does Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable sound? Or TJP vs. Kalisto? Give those guys a little build and 15 minutes and I guarantee ratings will spike on 205 Live.

As I’m wrapping up here, there’s just one more thing. Heels. The Cruiserweights have weak heels and Neville and that’s it. We need a heel turn and it should be in grand fashion to build on. Maybe even a heel stable.

The point to this is, I like the Cruiserweights. I like 205 Live. I don’t want WWE to kill it before it’s really given a chance because I think it can work if they put a little time and effort into it. What I presented was just a few suggestions. Just some thoughts that might help. But regardless if they choose to do these things or come up with their own ideas, I know the Cruiserweights can succeed if they are truly given a shot.