Likely Matches For Next Month’s WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

There are a few shows WWE needs to get through before WrestleMania. Elimination Chamber takes place next weekend and that will set the course for the Smackdown matches at Mania.

WWE Fastlane takes place on March 5 and whatever happens on that show will give fans a clear picture of where they are heading for the Raw matches at Mania.

As of now, based on current storylines, here is what the Fastlane card is looking like:

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens (Champion) vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

United States Championship

Chris Jericho (Champion) vs. Sami Zayn

It also looks like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be defending the tag team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro.

It’s not clear what they are doing for the rest of the card but Charlotte Flair will likely defend her title and I’m sure they will add a Cruiserweight title match.

Fastlane will take place on 3/5 from Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center.