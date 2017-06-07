Lilian Garcia Appears At WWE NXT Event (Photos, Video)

– Earlier today former ring WWE announcer Lilian Garcia made a special appearance at the WWE NXT live event to sing “God Save the Queen” while in Leeds, England:
Check out the photos and video below:
Aqui la tenéis , la gran @LilianGarcia cantando el himno pic.twitter.com/ErMsPKaq1j #WWENXTLiveSpain
— #WWENXTLiveSpain (@WWENXTSpain) June 7, 2017
Gran noticia @LilianGarcia aparece en #NXTLeeds #WWENXTLiveSpain pic.twitter.com/4QJKtkMWsT
— #WWENXTLiveSpain (@WWENXTSpain) June 7, 2017
.@LilianGarcia is here at #nxtleeds to sing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/zRGFo4YL1A
— Thomas Feaheny (@ThomasFeaheny) June 7, 2017