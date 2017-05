– As noted, Lince Dorado may of suffered a knee injury at last night’s Main Event tapings.

The initial fear escalated when Dorado was unable to finish his match against Drew Gulak. However it’s now thought his injury is of the not so serious variety, check his latest Instagram post below:

Recover A post shared by Lince Dorado (@lince_dorado) on May 30, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair attended his first Indianapolis 500 race over the weekend with fiancee Wendy Barlow, check out the video below: