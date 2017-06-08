Linda McMahon On The Rock Possibly Running For U.S. President

– Linda McMahon recently spoke with Katie Couric of Yahoo! News and spoke about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s rumored future political aspirations, check out the highlights below:

“Dwayne do your homework really, really carefully so you’re up on all the things you want to talk about,” said the former WWE CEO.

“He’s a very, bright smart … I can still call him a young man … he’s about my son’s age so that’s about right,” McMahon added. “He’s very passionate about what he does and he’s had some great success and from what I’ve heard, I think he wants to give back. Now I’m not sure what all the different roads that would take but if he would decide to do this I think he would be all in.”

“Time will tell. Wouldn’t you be open to anyone who is willing to run for President and who wants to do a really good job for your country? I think you have to be open.”