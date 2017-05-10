HeadlinesWWE News Linda McMahon Says Vince McMahon Movie Will Not Be Made By Wilson - May 10, 2017 0 Share on Facebook tweet GV Wire spoke with Linda McMahon about the Vince McMahon biopic titled Pandemonium from Sony/Tristar Pictures. Linda commented, “I’ve heard rumors of that movie. I’m not sure that movie will ever see the light of day.” Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related