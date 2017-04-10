Lita Comments on Hardy Boyz Return to WWE

Matt Hardy’s former girlfriend Amy Dumas (aka Lita) has weighed in on the Hardy Boyz return to WWE. The former couple personal life was the talk of 2005, as WWE used their actual relationship of Lita cheating on Hardy as a storyline. It was one of the more controversial WWE storylines to date, as it touch on a major real life issue.

I wish @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND all this best in this chapter with @WWE Go get 'em boyz!! — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) April 10, 2017

Or because fans are trying to create drama when there isn't any. 🙄 https://t.co/4V03qBPZnl — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) April 10, 2017