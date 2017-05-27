Little Girl Killed by Mom’s Boyfriend After Using the Batsita Bomb

A 2 year old girl died last week after her mother’s boyfriends performed wrestling moves on her including the “Batista Bomb.” The boyfriend was arrested for abuse and neglect of a child and the mother was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Text messages found between the boyfriend and girlfriend shows the two trying to cover up the abuse.

WWE issued a statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice.There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision.”