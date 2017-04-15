“Live” episode of Impact Wrestling this Thursday, news on next set of TV tapings

– Impact Wrestling will be returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL to tape episodes of Impact as well as One Night Only pay-per-view events on April 20th – April 23rd at Soundstage 20. Thursday’s (April 20th) episode of Impact Wrestling will be a “live” episode on Pop TV (actually taped about 90 minutes before it goes on the air).

– Here is this week’s edition of Josh Mathews’ With This Ring:

– Impact Wrestling has released these videos of EC3, Bobby Lashley, Moose and Madison Rayne commenting on Impact airing on Spike TV in the UK: