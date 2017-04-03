WWE RAW Live Results – In Progress

Special thanks to Eric Lynch for coverage of tonight’s WWE RAW

The April 3rd edition of WWE RAW is the first episode after WrestleMania 33 and airs live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

– RAW opens up with a video highlighting Roman Reigns’ victory over The Undertaker last night, and Undertaker’s exit. We go into the arena and the crowd is chanting Undertaker’s name. Reigns’ music starts playing and the crowd immediately begins booing him. Every time Reigns goes to speak, the crowd starts another chant against him. Reigns finally says “This is my yard now,” drops the mic, and walks backstage.

– Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves explain that the crowd immediately after WrestleMania is always hot and they may “cheer who they usually boo, and boo who they usually cheer.”

– Matt & Jeff Hardy (c) def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: The Champions come out of the gate strong and Matt Hardy hits the Side Effect on Anderson early on. Matt and Jeff clothesline both Anderson and Gallows out to ringside as the crowd starts a “delete” chant. Back in the ring, Gallows and Anderson double team Matt with a back suplex into a neckbreaker. The crowd chants “F–k that owl” as Gallows and Anderson continue working on Matt. Jeff gets the hot tag and goes right to work on Gallows with right hands and flying forearm. Hardy follows up with an inverted atomic 0., then things go out to ringside. Jeff uses the ring steps to hit the Poetry In Motion on Gallows up against the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Anderson and Gallows hit the Boot Of Doom for a two count on Jeff. Matt interrupts a Magic Killer and Jeff hits a Twist of Fate on Gallows and a leg drop on Anderson. Matt tags in and hits a Twist of Fate on Gallows, then Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb for the win.

– Neville def. Mustafa Ali: Neville starts off strong, but Ali quickly bounces back with a spinning heel kick that sends Neville out to the floor at ringside. Ali follows up with a springboard moonsault onto Neville on the floor before taking things back in the ring. Neville fights back until Ali hits a kick to the head, then he rolls into a neckbreaker on Neville. The crowd appears to be distracted by something off-camera. Neville comes back with a German suplex and a lariat for a near-fall. Neville takes Ali up to the top rope, but Ali takes him down with a springboard Spanish Fly into the ring. Ali hits a series of elbows and kicks, but Neville comes back with a kick of his own that drops Ali. Ali comes back with a kick and a reverse hurricanrana, and he follows up with a tornado DDT. Ali pins but Neville gets his foot on the rope. Ali goes for an inverted 450, but Neville rolls out of the way. Neville goes up top for a Red Arrow, but Neville changes his mind and comes down and locks Ali in the Rings of Saturn for the win.

– We see a limo pull up backstage, and out gets WWE Chairman Vince McMahon! McMahon walks into the arena as we go to commercial.

– “No Chance In Hell” hits in the arena and Mr. McMahon struts down to the ring. He gets a big pop from the crowd and they sing along with his entrance music. Before McMahon starts talking, the crowd chants “Roman sucks” at him. Vince says he wants to give a well-deserved thank you to the WWE fans. Vince says it’s time for a “superstar shakeup” and they will mix things up a bit. Vince shows footage of his daughter Stephanie being bumped through a table at WrestleMania. Vince says Stephanie will be out of action for some time, which gets a positive reaction from the crowd. Vince plays it up and gets more cheers from the crowd about Stephanie’s injury. Vince tells the crowd they’re being bloodthirsty, which gets a pop. Vince says since Foley was fired and Stephanie was injured, it’s time to name a new general manager. Vince says this new GM was just inducted into the Hall of Fame, then Teddy Long’s music hits, which seems to surprise Vince. Vince demands for his music to be cut, and he orders Teddy to stop dancing. Vince tells Teddy it’s not him, and Teddy says “my bad, holla holla” and leaves. Vince introduces the real new GM, but no music plays. Vince introduces him again, and this time introduces him by name: Kurt Angle. Angle’s music hits and the Olympic gold medalist makes his way down to the ring in a suit. Vince tells Kurt he’s glad he made it, and tells him he better do a good job, then leaves. The crowd pops huge for Angle and gives him his usual “you suck” chant. Angle says it’s great to be back on Monday Night RAW, it’s true, it’s damn true. Angle heads backstage to get to work, and Cole says on commentary that the “superstar shakeup” will happen next week.

– The New Day comes out to the ring and they say the only downside of hosting WrestleMania last night was they couldn’t wrestle. So tonight they say they’re offering an open challenge to anyone in the back who thinks they can take them out. The Revival from NXT makes their debut to answer the challenge.

– The Revival def. Xavier Woods: Xavier and Big E will be representing The New Day in this one. The Revival works on Xavier in the opening minutes of the match and appear to be working on Xavier’s left arm. Dash goes for a superplex but Xavier fights out and follows up with a missile dropkick. Dawson and Big E tag in, and Big E hits a series of belly to belly suplexes. Big E tries to spear Dawson through the ropes, but Dawson moves and Big E crashes onto the ringside floor. Woods and Dawson trade elbows to the face in the ring until Dash tags in. The Revival hits the Shatter Machine on Xavier for the win in their RAW debut. After the match, they beat down Kofi and try to injure his ankle.

– Kurt Angle is backstage unpacking a box of his things when Enzo and Cass interrupt to introduce themselves. Enzo and Cass say they want a shot at the tag title, so Angle books them in a #1 contender match against Sheamus and Cesaro. After Enzo and Cass walk away, Angle realizes they misspelled “soft.”



