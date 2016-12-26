Live WWE RAW Results From Chicago (12/26) – Last Show Of The Year

“The. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video kicks off the show that recaps the events from last Monday’s RAW. Braun Strowman made a complete mess of the show, attacking numerous superstars in an effort to unleash the anger he wanted to direct at Sami Zayn, but Mick Foley had already sent him home. In the main event, Strowman attacked Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The RAW video plays, and we go live into the arena to see the crowd. Michael Cole welcomes us to the final Monday Night RAW of 2016.

Stephanie McMahon kicks off Monday Night RAW

Stephanie McMahon’s music hits, and she makes her way to the ring to loud boos. McMahon wishes everyone Happy Holidays before welcoming them to Monday Night RAW. Mick Foley had a very busy Christmas, so she gave him a well-deserved night off. A loud “CM Punk” chant fires up. She says if they can keep it up for longer than 2:15, they’d last longer than Punk did, referring to his quick UFC defeat. The crowd loudly boos. Tonight, we need to get RAW started with the biggest…

Seth Rollins’ music hits, and he makes his way to the ring to a nice reception. Rollins gets in the ring and wishes Chicago a Merry Christmas. Rollins wanted to say it to Stephanie as well. She got to spend time with the family, including Triple H. Did she get Triple H everything he wanted? Did she give him what he needs, like his manhood? Rollins doesn’t know what she has in her purse, whether it is his snowballs or the whole Yule log. Rollins tells her to give it back to him. McMahon quotes Michelle Obama by saying when he goes low, she goes high. Triple H is the Chief Operating Officer of WWE. Rollins says he used to be one of the baddest dudes walking around here. Last year, he was primed to enter the Royal Rumble to win the title for a 14th time. This year, Rollins is calling him out left and right to no response. His wife has him all suited up in his office or at home with the kids. Triple H will be remembered as the biggest coward of all time. McMahon says she is not her husband’s keeper. Her husband is more of a champion than Rollins ever will be.

Rollins says they don’t need to go through this, but he came to Chicago for a fight. Last week, Braun Strowman stuck his nose in his business, so he’s here to request a fight against him.

Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he comes out to loud boos from the Chicago crowd. The WWE United States Champion stands in the ring. McMahon questions if he also wants Strowman. Reigns says Strowman made a big mistake last night. The crowd immediately boos when he starts speaking. Reigns says he’s here to fight. Rollins says Reigns will have to get in the back of the line because he wants Strowman. Reigns tells him to step aside. Rollins says he won’t do that. Reigns says he’ll go in the back and teach him a lesson. Rollins says he’ll follow him and do that like they used to do. Reigns agrees and says they should drag Strowman out and power bomb him through the table. McMahon gets excited and mentions Smackdown Live is in the building tomorrow. Maybe Dean Ambrose is in the area and we can see a Shield reunion. She builds the crowd up only to say it won’t happen. If Rollins is looking for a fight, he’s got it against the man that annihilates everything in his path, Braun Strowman. As for Reigns, he’ll face an opponent of her choosing. As for title matches, we have one to kick off the show. It’s a Tag Team Championship rematch!

“OHH CHICAGO — DON’T YOU DARE BE SOUR! CLAP FOR YOUR LONGEST-REIGNING TAG CHAMPS AND FEEL THE POWER!!”

The New Day makes their way to the ring to a massive reception from the crowd. They’ll face RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus, next.

RAW Tag Team Championships Match

The New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c’s)

Xavier Woods will start the match against Sheamus. Woods immediately dropkicks him down for a no count. Woods elbows him in the face and tags in Kofi Kingston. Kingston kicks Sheamus, Woods elbows him, Kingston drops an elbow, and Woods drops a second rope elbow. Kingston hits a splash for a two count. Kingston wrenches the arm, but Sheamus elbows him. Cesaro tags in, but Kingston takes him down with a head-scissor and a dropkick. The New Day fires up the Unicorn Stampede. Woods and Kingston finish it up with back-to-back dropkicks. Woods drops a leg for a two count. Woods chops the chest twice before Cesaro quickly uppercuts him down. Cesaro sends him into the ropes, but Woods holds on and elbows him. Sheamus grabs Woods’ hair and pulls him over the top rope. Woods clutches his knee in pain at ringside.

We come back from the break to see Woods fighting them both off. Sheamus quickly clotheslines him down and knocks Kingston off the apron. Woods goes for a tag, but Kingston isn’t there. Cesaro tags in. Sheamus hits an Irish Curse Backbreaker before Cesaro comes off the ropes with a diving knee drop for a near fall. Cesaro goes for his Cesaro Swing, but Woods fights out. Cesaro sends him into the ropes and charges, but Woods sends him out of the ring. Woods comes off the apron with a diving tornado DDT! Sheamus goes outside and manhandles Cesaro into the ring to tag himself in. Kingston also tag in after Woods counters a back suplex.

Kingston shoulders him and comes off the top rope with a chop to the head. Kingston chops the chest twice before hitting a dropkick. Kingston ducks a clothesline and takes Cesaro out at ringside with a summersault plancha. Kingston gets in the ring, flips through an Irish Curse Backbreaker, and hits the SOS for a near fall. Kingston comes back with a pendulum kick. Woods tags in and kicks Sheamus in the face to take him down. Woods goes to the top rope and connects with a diving elbow drop, but Cesaro breaks up the pinning attempt. Sheamus comes back by kicking him in the face and tagging in Cesaro. Cesaro hits a sunset flip and transitions into the Cesaro Swing. Big E gets on the apron to distract the referee. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise on Cesaro, but he counters into a catapult, but Big E moves. Kingston comes off the ropes with a cross-body attempt, but Cesaro counters by pressing him over his head and throwing him over the top rope into Big E. Woods rolls Cesaro up for a near fall. Woods elbows him in the face and goes for the Honor Roll, but Sheamus blind tags in and Brogue Kicks him after the roll! Sheamus covers for the win!

Winners and still RAW Tag Team Champions: Cesaro and Sheamus

Tonight, we’ll see Seth Rollins take on Braun Strowman. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will be in the 2017 Royal Rumble match. We’ll take a look at a video for what awaits Goldberg, next.

John Cena returns on Smackdown Live tomorrow night.

Video Package: Brock Lesnar highlight package

Goldberg will return next week on RAW. A “Goldberg” chant breaks out in Chicago.

Braun Strowman is seen walking backstage, frightening stagehands. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho find him. Owens says he’s the man they’re looking for. This man literally decked the halls… well, not literally, but he did deck people in halls. Jericho says he wouldn’t want to be on The List of Strowman… “squash ’em down, man.” Owens says he wanted to talk to Strowman man-to-giant-man. He knows Strowman wants competition. Once he beats Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble and retains his title, he’ll be next in line. Strowman warns him to be careful what he wishes for. Owens and Jericho try to plant in his head that Reigns and Rollins aren’t afraid of him. Jericho lays it in thick by saying they don’t think he’s big and hits like a pillow. They also think (coincidentally) that he’s a “stupid idiot.” Strowman thinks the rumors are crap and gets in Jericho’s face. Owens talks him down, and Strowman walks off.

Elsewhere backstage, Goldust and R-Truth are talking Christmas shows. Bayley walks up to them and says she has a belated Christmas gift for Goldust. R-Truth wants to share, but Goldust says he’s on the naughty list. Bayley gives R-Truth a hug. Bayley gives Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear. She wouldn’t be the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship if not for the guidance of his father, and she loved him so much. Goldust is moved by that and hugs her. She walks off. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows walk up and make fun of the two for playing with toys. They grab the Dusty Bear and rip it’s head off before walking off. Goldust picks up the beheaded stuffed animal and looks angry.

Footage is shown of Nia Jax confronting Sasha Banks in the ring last week. Banks was on crutches with a brace on her left knee. Jax said she was weak and kicked the crutch out from under her and threw her into the ropes.

Charly Caruso is at ringside interviewing a newcomer named Scarlett. Scarlett is wearing a Sasha Banks shirt. She asks about her choice to face Nia Jax in her first match. She says she’s just thrilled to make her WWE debut in Chicago. The only thing that could make it better is if the woman that inspired her to get in the ring, Sasha Banks, were here.

Scarlett vs. Nia Jax

Jax immediately kicks her down at the sound of the bell and wildly head-butts her. Jax throws her across the ring and avalanches her in the corner. Jax hits a running hip bump to the face before hitting a Samoan Drop for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Nia Jax

Nia Jax gets on the microphone and warns her to pick a better role model next time. Jax then drops a leg on her before walking off.

Bayley is seen walking backstage. We’ll hear from the new number one contender, next.

Stephanie McMahon is backstage with Charlotte Flair. Flair simply says, “Thank you,” before shaking her hand and walking off. It isn’t clear what they were talking about. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho want to make an official complaint about Mick Foley. At Road Block, he beat Roman Reigns. Then the stupid idiot gave him another shot at the Royal Rumble while putting Jericho in a shark cage like a “sexy piñata.” Jericho says it’s 200 feet in the air. It isn’t. Jericho flips out about the phobia of heights. Jericho says she mentioned that she was looking for an opponent for Roman Reigns’ United States Championship tonight. McMahon puts Kevin Owens in the match and walks off. Owens is excited while Jericho is disappointed it wasn’t him.

Bayley discusses becoming the number one contender

Bayley makes her way to the ring to a nice reception from the crowd. She says she loves Chicago. Bayley says she hopes Santa Claus got them everything she wanted. As for her, Christmas came early last week because she pinned Charlotte for the third time in a row. That makes her the new number one contender. Ever since she was a kid, all she’s dreamed of is holding that Women’s Championship. It’s about time. It’d be pretty sweet to replace that replica championship…

Charlotte Flair’s music hits, and she comes out to the stage. Flair says she’s sorry to interrupt Bayley’s “cosplay” moment because she likes to play a WWE Superstar, but she had to correct something. Bayley didn’t beat her last week. Bayley says her robe might be on too tight, but when the referee raises your hand, you’ve won the match. Flair shows a replay of her shoulder coming up before the referee hits a three count. If this happened to someone like Bayley, she’d have to deal with the loss and move on with her life. For someone like her who was born and raised in this business… if her dad gave her any advice, it’s to always have a good lawyer on hand. Her and her lawyers talked to Stephanie McMahon last night (on Christmas), her win has been expunged from the books. The win never happened. She doesn’t get why she’s so stunned. Maybe it’s because Bayley is average, so she cannot relate. Flair gets in the ring and says she was born with a silver spoon, so she didn’t have to wait in line. She knows how the system works and made it work for her. She has been reminiscing a lot about their time in NXT and remembers Bayley saying this is a childhood dream. Flair says she was secretly laughing at her the entire time. She’s not unreasonable. Maybe it’s because it’s the holiday season, but she’ll give her a second chance at her childhood dream. Flair will give her another match right now. Bayley says they can finish what they started last week.

Flair says she almost forgot. In the settlement, she was guaranteed a referee that would call it down the line. Dana Brooke’s music hits, and she comes out in a referee shirt. This match is next.

Later tonight, we’ll see Seth Rollins take on Braun Strowman. We’ll also see Kevin Owens face Roman Reigns for the United States Championship.

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Guest Referee: Dana Brooke

They lock up, and Bayley powers her to the corner. Flair quickly takes her down and chops her in the corner a few times. Flair mocks Bayley and chops her again. Bayley turns her around and stomps her down. Brooke animatedly admonishes her. Bayley gives her Bayley-To-Belly. Flair takes Bayley down and sends her to the corner. An actual referee runs down. Bayley hits a low elbow for a one count. Flair takes her down and bounces her in the corner. Bayley turns her around and slams her off the turnbuckle ten times. Bayley goes to the top rope and hits a cross-body block for a two count. Bayley hits a running shoulder before connecting with a running elbow. Flair gives her a backbreaker and sends her into the turnbuckle for a two count. Bayley kicks her away and hits the Bayley-To-Belly, but Brooke pulls the referee out of the ring. Bayley chases her around the ring and catches her. Flair quickly rolls Bayley up with her feet on the ropes. Brooke does a fast count to cost Bayley the match.



Winner by Pinfall: Charlotte Flair

Stephanie McMahon confronts Braun Strowman backstage, who is sandwiching a stagehand into the wall. Strowman says he wanted to know where Sami Zayn was and this guy didn’t answer him fast enough. McMahon says she doesn’t know where Zayn is. She can’t make him magically appear, but she gives him a match against him next week. Strowman demands it be made a Last Man Standing Match. McMahon agrees. She tells him to show her what he’ll do to Zayn next week when he faces Rollins tonight. Strowman smirks an walks off.

Footage is shown of Neville saying he’s going to obliterate the Cruiserweight Division.

Neville makes his way to the ring. He’ll be in action against TJ Perkins, next.

Austin Aries replaces Byron Saxton for the next match.

Cruiserweights Match

Neville vs. TJ Perkins

The referee asks that they shake hands, but neither man will. They circle the ring and lock up. Neville wrenches the arm, but Perkins twists out and dropkicks him down. Perkins uppercuts and kicks him before hitting a running knee to the face for a one count. Perkins applies a side headlock, but Neville whips him off. Perkins comes back with a hurricanrana and whiffs on a spin kick. Neville rolls out of the ring. Perkins then takes him out with a corkscrew plancha. Perkins puts him in the ring and goes to the top rope for a cross-body block to pick up a two count. Perkins kicks him and ties him up in the tree of woe. Neville sits up to avoid a dropkick and kicks Perkins to the floor. Neville goes outside the ring and sends him into the barricade. Neville puts him in the ring and elbows him in the face before applying a chin lock. Perkins eventually fights up, but Neville elbows him. Neville sends him into the ropes. Perkins tries to do his wrap up in the ropes, but slips to the apron. He avoids Neville and hits a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Perkins gets him in the ring and hits a double chickenwing gutbuster for a near fall. Neville comes back with a flurry of strikes. Neville backflips over him before slingshotting over the ropes, but Perkins catches him and hits a Detonation Kick. Perkins goes for his TJP Special, but Neville sits on his and grabs the tights to win.

Winner by Pinfall: Neville

Charly Caruso asks Neville what he plans to do next. Neville says when you leave a line of bodies in your wake, all of a sudden everyone wants to talk to you. The Americans usually only talk about him when they’re insulting his accent or his personality. Perhaps they think his face isn’t appropriate for Monday Night RAW. It is America’s ignorance and arrogance that has prevented them from appreciating him. Tomorrow, they’re going to have no choice but to appreciate him because he is going to beat the Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann. They’re looking at the true king of the Cruiserweights.

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Footage is shown Rusev and Jinder Mahal attacking Enzo Amore at Sensitivity Training.

Big Cass is pushing Enzo Amore around in a wheelchair. We’ll hear from them next.

Tomorrow night on Smackdown Live, we’ll see Alexa Bliss defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. We’ll also see a four corners Tag Team Championship match. Finally, we’ll see AJ Styles defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass address Rusev’s attack

A photo is shown of the severe bruises left on Enzo following last week’s attack. Their music hits, and Big Cass wheels Enzo Amore out to the stage. Enzo goes through his shtick to a nice reception. Enzo says he doesn’t like sensitivity training. Enzo calls Rusev and Jinder Mahal chickens and says they’re not hard. He’s a rolling stone. Whether rolling in a limo with a bimbo or in a wheelchair, it doesn’t matter. If they want to kick it, they’ve got no hope in finding him solo. Enzo says they have a couple of haters. Big Cass gets in the ring and says Rusev doesn’t have what it takes to do that to him. If he did, he’d slap the taste out of his mouth. They’ve got a problem with Enzo, so that means they have a problem with him. Big Cass says he can come out and do something about it.

Rusev’s music hits, and he comes out to the stage with Lana. Jinder Mahal then joins him. Mahal approaches Enzo and slaps him in the face. Mahal gets on the apron, but Enzo pops up from the chair and pulls him off. Rusev and Big Cass brawl in the ring before Cass clotheslines him out of the ring. Outside the ring, Enzo boots Mahal into the wheelchair. Enzo pulls himself up to the apron, and Cass launches him into Enzo. They go over the wheelchair hard. Big Cass gets back in the ring and big boots Rusev off the apron. Enzo gets into the ring in pain and celebrates.

Later tonight, we’ll see Seth Rollins fight Braun Strowman.

Bo Dallas and Darren Young vs. The Shining Stars

Bob Backlund is ringside with Bo Dallas and Darren Young. They took part in Sensitivity Training last week. They begin fighting until…

Braun Strowman’s music hits. Strowman grabs a Christmas tree with one hand and marches down to the ring. Bo Dallas leaps off the stairs, and Strowman swats him out of mid-air with the tree! Strowman then slams it down on him. Strowman elbows Primo in the face while he attempts a suicide dive. Strowman gets in the ring and runs over Young. Epico hits him with a chair, but he doesn’t feel it. Strowman sends him into the ropes and viciously clotheslines him down. Strowman goes outside and grabs Young before throwing him into Backlund, who goes down. Strowman takes the steel steps and throws them into Dallas and The Shining Stars! Strowman celebrates in the ring as the crowd chants him name and thanks him.

Strowman will face Seth Rollins, next.

