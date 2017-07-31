Loser of John Cena Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to Get a US Title Shot?

On next week’s SmackDown Live, John Cena will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a match which will determine who will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Of course, we know what the winner of the match will be doing on August 20, but what about the loser?

On Sunday’s Live Audio Wrestling podcast, Dave Meltzer of the Wresting Observer Newsletter said that the loser of next week’s Cena vs. Nakamura match might end up getting a shot at the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

“The winner is getting a match with Jinder Mahal, so I think we’re gonna get a winner. I think the other guy is gonna be wrestling AJ [Styles]. I think that AJ and Kevin Owens are wrestling [on SmackDown], and they’ve wrestled so many times that it’s kinda like, it’s time to move on. So, the loser of that match could be the one who faces AJ because they’ve teased Cena and Nakamura against AJ in recent weeks on TV.”