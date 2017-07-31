Low Ki On WWE Approaching Him, Details On His GFW Return, More

– GFW’s Low Ki recently spoke to Tom Feaheny. They sent us these highlights.

On his return to GFW:

“I didn’t expect to be in this position, I was actually transitioning away from wrestling at the start of the year so it has been a pleasant surprise. I was approached by Sonjay Dutt about returning he explained to me it was now a different environment, they were focusing more on what we do in the ring now.”

On similarities between GFW and early TNA:

“The atmosphere right now at Global is very similar to how it was at the start of TNA, Jeff is leading the way, it is now seen as a place that gives opportunities to younger professionals who want to make a name for themselves

His time in the WWE:

“It was never my goal to go there in the first place, they approached me at my height of my career in Japan. I was hired virtually on the spot due to Vince McMahon seeing me live, they brought me in and then treated like someone who was just there, it was an opportunity I took but it was what it was, I have seen things have changed but it’s still operated by the same person.”