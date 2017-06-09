Lucha Libre AAA To Debut For Free On UK Sports Channel

– Check out the following press release regarding Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide making its UK debut:

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide wrestling to be aired on free UK sports channel Front Runner

Mexico’s biggest wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is set to be broadcast on UK television for the first time in its history, exclusively on the free-to-air sports channel Front Runner.

The first show will be aired on Wednesday 14th June at 9.30pm to 19 million homes across the UK and Northern Ireland on SKY ch469, Freesat ch250, Freeview ch91, Talk Talk/ BT ch91.

The fast action wrestling style of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which is celebrating its 25-year anniversary this year, offers wrestling fans the chance to see some of the world’s greatest luchador wrestlers such as Johnny Mundo, Angelico, La Parka, Super Fly, Drago and luchadora Taya.

The Mexican promotion showcases the best ‘lucha libre’ style wrestling, focusing on rapid sequences of chain and grapple wrestling manoeuvres as well as high-flying offence from the top ropes. Many of the international competitors wear masks when competing.

Ross Ravago, from Front Runner said: “We are thrilled to be able to broadcast one of the biggest wrestling company’s to UK wrestling fans and believe that it is a fantastic alternative to similar programmes already shown in the UK.

He added: “Wrestling has a long heritage both here in the UK and in Mexico and we are delighted to be able to gain the rights to broadcast this world renowned weekly episodic show, every Wednesday night from 9.30pm.”