Lucha Underground on Netflix: Review

When I heard Lucha Underground was coming to Netflix, I was very enthusiastic to finally hear what all this hype was about for Lucha Underground. Boy oh boy did it shatter my expectations. Lucha Underground is lucha libre style wrestling company partnered with an Mexican Wrestling Promotion called AAA. It offers a different type of product that feels totally different from Monday night Raw or Smackdown Live. LU embraces the stereotype of wrestling being a male soap opera. It also is in my opinion the only wrestling show i feel like I wouldn't be able to start from the middle of a season. It takes place in Boyle Heights, California in a building called The Temple. That’s owned by Dario Cueto.

Dario Cueto is a sleazy ,suspicious ,violence loving owner of the Temple. Most feuds mostly advance in his office in some type of backstage segment or else where in the temple . Or outside the temple. These backstage segments are shoot the same way as a Mexican soap opera. Adding special effects and music to add emotion to the segments. Characters are built in this backstage manner. The funny thing is 85% of the characters don't talk until the middle of the first season.

Lucha Underground has a little bit of everything for everybody, if you're into underdog stories, Love stories, or even brutal blood driven stories there's some of that. If you're into high-flying action or even two big men slugging it out or even ECW inspired matches , there's some of that. There's even a unique match called Aztec Warfare, a 20 man battle royal where instead of over the top. The wrestler has to be pinned or submitted to be eliminated.

Lead by Prince Puma, Johnny Mundo ( former WWE Superstar John Morrison), Sexy Star, Fenix, Brian " The Machine " Cage, Chavo Guerrero , Son Of Havoc, Blue Demon Jr , Alberto El Patron and Mil Muertes. Later joined by Rey Mysterio JR. They bring a nice mix of the style of wrestling that is popular today. A big difference from Lucha Underground and the rest of main stream wrestling is that women are aloud to wrestle with the men and look credible.

I would recommend Lucha Underground to all wrestling fans out there.

With that said, Its a fantastic thing Lucha Underground was added to Netflix and cannot wait to catch up on Season 3 on El Rey Network.

Until Next time

Cheers ~ Dallas