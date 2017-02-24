Lucha Underground Netflix Update, Kurt Angle And Becky Lynch Appearance, The Brian Kendrick

– Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch will appear at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland next month at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

* Greet Kurt Angle or Becky Lynch

* Pose for photo ops

* Autographs signings

* Interactive Q&A

Lynch will attend between 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, while Angle will be on hand from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, visit wizd.me/ClevelandPR.

– As noted, Lucha Underground’s first two season would be coming to the Netflix streaming service this year.

CNET is reporting that Lucha Underground seasons 1 and 2 are coming to Netflix March 15.

– Seen below, The Brian Kendrick chooses his furious assault on Akira Tozawa on 205 Live as his WWE Network Pick of the Week.