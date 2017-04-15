Main event announced for ROH’s Unauthorized event on April 28th in Milwaukee

Ring of Honor has announced an unauthorized theme for their event on Friday, April 28th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Turner Hall Ballroom. “With all matches not officially sanctioned by the ROH Board of the Directors, ANYTHING can happen in Milwaukee. Throughout the evening, specially appointed matchmakers will create stipulations. Expect the unexpected,” was hyped in the article that was posted on ROH Wrestling.com. The main event will see Christopher Daniels and Kazarian take on The Young Bucks in a non-title tag team match.

Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Silas Young, and Beer City Bruiser are advertised to appear at the event. The promotion will be announcing matches for the show in the coming weeks. You can buy tickets for the event here.