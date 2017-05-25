Major Heel Turn Happened at Tonight’s NXT Taping

A fan report revealed there was a major heel turn at tonight’s WWE NXT taping at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL. Below is the recap of tonight’s heel turn:

“Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan. Itami gives Lorcan 3 Go To Sleeps, Ohno out to talk some sense into him, Itami slaps Ohno, Ohno pushes Itami, Itami leaves. Ohno checks on Lorcan, match appears to be a no contest, they call out refs to help Lorcan to the back.”