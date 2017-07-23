Major ** SPOILER ** For Tonight’s Fatal-Five-Way Match

– According to The Dirty Sheets Podcast, it’s been reported they have received solid information that the winner of tonight’s fatal-five-way match at WWE Battleground will be Natalya, which would explain the shift in betting odds over the last 24 hours.

While nothing can be confirmed, this source credibly revealed that Jinder Mahal would win the number one contender’s match on SmackDown Live that led to his title shot at Backlash.

