Major Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Do not read any further unless you absolutely want to know what is going to happen on tonight’s WWE RAW. The following post contains a major spoiler for tonight’s show in Orlando, FL.

Finn Balor has been off WWE TV since he suffered a severe should injury at SummerSlam 2016 while facing Seth Rollins. Balor has been cleared to return by doctors and he is expected to make an appearance at tonight’s RAW.

Balor was kept off the Wrestlemania PPV as WWE officials were not able to setup a match for him in time.

A fan spotted Balor arriving at the Amway Center in Orland for tonight’s RAW.

Thank me later. Finn just arrived to the arena for #raw pic.twitter.com/MP3XlSzMAL — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) April 3, 2017