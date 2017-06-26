Major Star Appearing On Tonight’s WWE RAW?

– According to Dave Meltzer noted on last night’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is printing “Los Angeles 3:16” shirts for tonight’s RAW in Los Angeles California. This would possibly indicate that Steve Austin might be making an appearance tonight.
Meltzer also reports that he’s heard that LaVar Ball will indeed appear on tonight’s Raw as well.
