Major Star Debuts On WWE RAW Tonight (Photos, Videos)
– Former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe made his main roster long-awaited debut at tonight’s WWE RAW from Laredo, Texas.
As noted, Samoa Joe was shown in the crowd at Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event.
Tonight he debuted in the closing segment of RAW as Seth Rollins was about to meet Triple H in the ring for a confrontation. Joe destroyed Rollins as Triple looked on, RAW went off the air with Joe standing tall over Rollins.
Check out the photos and video from the segment:
