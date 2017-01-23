Major Star Removed From The WWE Royal Rumble Match

– As seen tonight, Sami Zayn earned a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event after defeating Seth Rollins on RAW from Cleveland. As an added stipulation, Rollins is no longer permitted to enter the match.

Rollins lost the match after being distracted by Triple H’s music hitting, Triple H did not appear but this adds to speculation regarding the two squaring off at WrestleMania 33.

Check out the videos below: