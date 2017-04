Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio some of the latest speculation for this month’s WWE Payback PPV. Newly crowned Universal champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to appear at the upcoming Payback PPV, despite being advertised for it.

The main event of Payback will be Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. Following Strowman’s matchup with Reigns, he will move on to a new storyline with Lesnar.