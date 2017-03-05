Major Title Change In Tonight’s WWE Fastlane Main Event
– Bill Goldberg defeated former champion Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion at tonight’s Fastlane pay-per-view from Milwaukee.
Typical Goldberg match, lasted only a few seconds as WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho appeared on the stage to help distract his former best friend, allowing Goldberg to nail a spear and Jackhammer for the win.
This is Goldberg’s first WWE Universal Title run.
Up next, Goldberg will defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.
Check photos and videos from tonight’s main event:
