Major Title Change In Tonight’s WWE Fastlane Main Event

– Bill Goldberg defeated former champion Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion at tonight’s Fastlane pay-per-view from Milwaukee.

Typical Goldberg match, lasted only a few seconds as WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho appeared on the stage to help distract his former best friend, allowing Goldberg to nail a spear and Jackhammer for the win.

This is Goldberg’s first WWE Universal Title run.

Up next, Goldberg will defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

