Major Title Change On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
– The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan of The American Alpha to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight’s show from Uncasville, CT.
This will be The Usos third reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
