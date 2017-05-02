Major Title Change On Tonight’s SmackDown (Photos, Videos)

– As seen tonight on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in tonight’s main event.

Check out photos and videos from tonight’s match:

Tables have turned after a wicked CANNONBALL on the outside as @FightOwensFight steps into the driver’s seat! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/JhLq6sMMRL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 3, 2017

Medics are attending to @IAmJericho after that DDT on the floor led him to lose the #USTitle on #SDLive… pic.twitter.com/d9hgpckzLP — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2017