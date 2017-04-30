Major Title Change At WWE Payback Tonight (Photos, Video)

– As seen tonight, Chris Jericho defeated Kevin Owens become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Check out the highlights below:
BREAK THE WALLS DOWN! @IAmJericho kicks off #WWEPayback aiming to win back the #USTitle! pic.twitter.com/5I7VM0NyEM
The FACE of AMERICA @FightOwensFight isn't about to let @IAmJericho take his #USTitle without a FIGHT indeed! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/bKj2rgQDm8
In NO MOOD for mind games is @IAmJericho as he takes it to @FightOwensFight right away! #WWEPayback #USTitle pic.twitter.com/TNz6vi3R7z
The count is on after @FightOwensFight connects with a VICIOUS Cannonball to @IAmJericho on the outside… #WWEPayback #USTitle pic.twitter.com/Wn5rQlap7B
"I'M THE NEW FACE!" – @FightOwensFight #WWEPayback #USTitle pic.twitter.com/KlX93lMAHv
OUCH! @IAmJericho just got PLANTED harder than Mitch the Plant courtesy of a @FightOwensFight DDT! #WWEPayback #USTitle pic.twitter.com/GSlwQI7jTT
C'MON FRIENDS of JERICHO! CHEER HIM ON, MAAAAAAAN! #WWEPayback #USTitle @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/fM15E2I4R6
The #FriendsOfJericho are cheering on the #WallsOfJericho applied by none other than @IAmJericho! #WWEPayback #USTitle pic.twitter.com/K65mCVEIMV
Things have escalated since @IAmJericho & @FightOwensFight met for the FIRST TIME at #BeastInTheEast in ???? in 2015! #WWEPayback #USTitle pic.twitter.com/u72nDnEOVE
There goes that ?? saving @FightOwensFight once again… #WWEPayback #USTitle pic.twitter.com/tIGAlO1CC8
Can @IAmJericho get the REVENGE of JERICHO or will @FightOwensFight retain the #USTitle & continue on as The #NewFaceOfAmerica? #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/BGoDszzDin
HE CAN'T MAKE IT THIS TIME! @IAmJericho is once again #USChampion, and he's going to #SDLive! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/oPwBwiraOp
Is @IAmJericho the NEW #NewFaceOfAmerica now that he is once again #USChampion?! #WWEPayback #USTitle pic.twitter.com/hjNMiSXoYp
This kid knows how to keep a LIST! #WWEPayback #USTitle @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/w2qxslXUTK
