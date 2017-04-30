Major Title Change At WWE Payback Tonight (Photos, Video)

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As seen tonight, Chris Jericho defeated Kevin Owens become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check out the highlights below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here