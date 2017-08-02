Major Update on Brock Lesnar Returning to the UFC

On Monday, WWE planted the seeds for Brock Lesnar to exit the company, and return to the UFC. However, while it’s almost a guarantee that the current Universal Champion will return to the UFC, it’s still going to be quite a while before he’s able to do so.

On Tuesday, SI’s Justin Barrasso talked about Lesnar’s rumored return to the UFC, and whether or not he’ll actually leave WWE after SummerSlam next month.

“SI.com has learned that Lesnar’s return to the UFC is imminent, and he will fight Jones as well as fulfill his WWE obligations at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34. This all affects the upcoming SummerSlam, as the likelihood that Lesnar keeps the WWE Universal championship, or takes any punishing moves, is all but dimmed, which is another reason he will be hidden in this Fatal 4-Way with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe.”

On Monday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter talked about Brock Lesnar’s schedule, and when he might return to the UFC for a fight against Jon Jones. He also noted that a source within WWE told him that Lesnar is “100 percent” going to be at next year’s WrestleMania.

“Lesnar would not only be doing [WrestleMania 34], but he would be on WWE television regularly in January and March as part of the buildup to those events.

“Given that Lesnar would need at least two months uninterrupted of a full-time camp to get ready for such a fight, mid-June would figure to be the earliest date likely. By that point, he also wouldn’t need the approval of Vince McMahon to do the fight.”