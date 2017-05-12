Major Update on the Return’s of Brock Lesnar and John Cena

WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for the July 3rd RAW event in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The following day is a SmackDown Live show and John Cena is being promoted for it.

Lesnar will be headlining Great Balls of Fire with a defense of his Universal Championship and the RAW event is the go-home show for the PPV. WWE’s original plan was for Braun Strowman to challenge Lesnar at the PPV, however due to his recent injury those plans are expected to change. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are the runner-up’s to replace Strowman.

Cena has been off WWE TV since proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. There is no word on who he will start a program with when he returns.