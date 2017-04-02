Why are these Mania matches happening?

So first, I’m not a fan of WWE Raw brand and I’m an ‘Outsider’ watching Smackdown Live. Raw is just terrible T.V., plain and simple. I have watched enough wrestling in my life to make this determination. Now Smackdown Live; is not in the same category. It has wrestlers I’m at least interested in and the story-lines are tolerable. Except when James Ellsworth is on the screen. If I happen to be watching(which is rare now) I immediately change the channel. What census group did you poll to keep that guy on air? I digress.

WWE made up this match Roman Reigns vs Undertaker. Why? Are they feuding over whose yard it is? Are they still trying to put Reigns over? That will never happen. He is at his pinnacle now. Everyone looks at him as the Vince failure. Putting him in places where he doesn’t belong. So of course you won’t get him over. Especially with his mic work. Horrific.It truly is. No matter who you put him up against, what crappy story-line you create for him, Roman has plateaued. Sorry. He’s a pretty boy to the ladies and that is it. His wrestling is mediocre, at best. He wears a protective vest? Your Shield days are over. You are not part of some hit squad or bomb squad or an agent of any kind. What ahhh, what ya hiding underneath of that vest? A third nipple? Anyway, that is enough of me picking on him. So where did this story come from for these two to be foes at Mania? Or is it because they needed someone who Undertaker can beat? Taker disappears every year now till the next Mania. Every year I think its going to be his last and never is. Remember when Taker had hardly any tattoos and then that Sara tattoo he had across his throat? Which has been long covered over by another tattoo. I digress again. Undertaker disappearing for months like that, makes it almost impossible to build a good story-line or to build any kind of heated rival. They used to tell stories that started months previous to Mania. The Orton and Wyatt rival can be explained and the Goldberg and Lesner match can be explained. I have other opinions about the latter of those two matches mentioned and the Universal title belt on the line. At least there is some kind of recent history that led to these feuds occurring. Wyatt accepting Orton into his family and like a true viper and Orton strikes and burns down the shack. Yeah I know, sister Abigail, I just don’t care. I’m glad I tuned in for that show! It was good T.V. for a few moments. Then Goldberg and Lesner started their thing back up at Survivor Series and a few weeks before, interacting on Raw. Just so you know, to make a title prestigious, don’t hand it over to Bill Goldberg after Kevin Owens carried it for so long and at least made something of the belt while he was bestowed with it. Right before the main spotlight of someones young career.. you pull the carpet out. So, now your going to hand it off to Lesner to make it more prestigious?

Who are you kidding? Sure isn’t me. You’ve made a mockery of your own title belts WWE. I have the same confusion towards the AJ Styles vs Shane ‘O’ Mac match as the Reigns and Taker match. This match was made up out of thin air as well. I seen it coming as soon as AJ told Shane to shut up backstage. When was Shane’s last match? Same time last year. What in the world is going on? Do you know how many wrestlers are missing an opportunity cause for some reason they/he want the spot light or they think its good for ticket sale or whatever reason they have. It smells of desperation to me. Where is this supposed to take AJ Styles to? Seems like nowhere to me. He deserves a better Mania match up. AJ should have never have dropped the WWE title belt to Cena and his b/s run as 16 time champ. Then to just relinquish it at the next PPV. Terrible decision. And you know what else is terrible; how the WWE is just riding the last thread on the last coattail on Takers black trench coat. Leave what is left of the legend The Undertaker alone and all of my fond memories of him at what once was the ‘Can’t miss event of the year’, and RIP. I have no real interest who wins any of the matches at Mania really. As for Roman, if this ‘Guy’ wins, it will be shameful on the WWE to do that to The Undertaker.