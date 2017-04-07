Maria Menounos Reveals Who She’s ‘Super Obsessed With Right Now’

– Maria Menounos recently spoke with TV Insider on a wide variety of topics, check out some of the highlights below:

On Beth Phoenix’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I was honored to be there for Beth, and I was honored knowing she and I shared a match at WrestleMania. I can’t believe I can say that out loud. I posted my final pin on her on Instagram. That was so surreal. She is one of the greatest of all time, and she let me pin her. She is incredible. When Beth got the call about her induction the only two people she initially told was Natalya and I. I just felt so honored.”

On getting in a WWE ring again:

“Always, I always want to get in the ring,” she said. Although Keven [Undergaro] and I have been trying to do the baby thing for a little while. At some point, if it doesn’t work, then maybe I’ll be back. The girls are so good today. It’s so hard to imagine jumping back in, but I would love it. Being in there is one of my proudest accomplishments.”



On which WWE Superstar she’s obsessed with right now:

“It really is incredible,” she said. “I remember going to WrestleMania, and it was such a big deal to be highlighted. Now you are seeing these women up on the marquee. It’s super awesome…I’m a fan of everyone. I love Bayley’s story. I’m super obsessed with her right now. It’s hard to pick one favorite out though. They are all so amazing. I do think Bayley is adorable.”