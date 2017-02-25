Mark Andrews On Working With Pete Dunne, Wrestling Taking A Toll On His Body, More

– Mark Andrews recently spoke with Wales Online about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

Working in NXT:

“The idea of being a part of NXT is incredible for me. In my first match I was wrestling Pete Dunn who is a long-term friend. We started training together when he was 12 and I was 15. To have a match with him in NXT was incredible, the cherry on top, and has been the peak of my career so far.”

What takes the biggest toll on his body:

“A lot of people ask about injuries but I find the traveling takes a bigger toll on my body. I am not on landing on my back and taking bumps – I am just sitting in car. Because my body has become so accustomed to wrestling over the years it is used to it. When I go on tour with my band I have to do a lot of stretches and take my foam roller with me. I am only 25 but I feel much tighter now than when I was 21. It is not the wrestling – it is being squashed in cars!”

On his goals in WWE:

“I am not the largest wrestler. I am 5ft 8ins and about 150lbs. For me cruiserweight wrestling is the style I enjoy the most. Massive congratulations to Tyler Bates [who won the UK Championship] but I want that championship. After that I want that Cruiserweight Championship as well.”