Mark Andrews Talks NXT, How WWE Approached Him, His Future With The Company, More

– Mark Andrews recently participated in a interview with Metro about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On his time with TNA:

“I had a great time there, and I definitely think it was the experience I needed for my career. Going into the UK tournament I was the most experienced guy there because of my time spent over the past few years working in America more. Being able to perform in front of a larger TV audience and to be in front of American fans has been a great credit to my career, and if it wasn’t for that I don’t think I would be in the position I am today.”

On how WWE approached him to be in the tournament:

“It was actually all very sudden. I was pretty lucky that previous contractual agreements that I had ended at the end of the last year, and literally at the very beginning of 2017 I was approached. I’d met William Regal at previous shows last year and he’d given me good feedback on my matches, and he told me to keep in touch with him. But it was the very start of January when I was able to be involved in it.”

On his future in the WWE:

“At the moment my opinion is that you never say never in WWE, and though we’re not entirely sure what’s going to happen coming ahead, we’re all looking forward to what a UK project can be. I’m really hoping that we can do something based in the UK, and to show everybody how good the talent over here is. When we went out to NXT I like to think we had a really good time showing the fans exactly what the UK talent is all about, and I’m hoping we can keep doing that whether we’re in America, or anywhere else. I hope we can show that the UK is the place to be for wrestling at the moment.”

On being one of the more established wrestlers at the age of 15:

Do you know, it’s funny actually because anywhere else in the world if you’re 25-years-old in a WWE tournament that would be quite impressive, but because the competitors around me were equally as young or younger. it almost overshadows 25 being reasonably young as well!