THE MARKETPLACE: EPISODE III — THE FALL AND RISE OF ROMAN

Welcome to episode three of The Marketplace. For previous Marketplace columns check out my author page here: HERE

This is not a match by match, segment by segment review column. But rather an assessment of the true story in WWE storylines. Let’s jump right into with the Main Event Scene.

Main Event Scene: THE FALL AND RISE OF ROMAN

Wow, was I surprised with Great Balls of Fire. I don’t know if it’s ratings panic, Vince and the staff finally listening to arena reactions, the drop in house show attendance, but whatever the cause…thank you WWE.

Roman Reigns’ character is the most important cog in the WWE main event scene. If this is truly Vince’s GUY, then Reigns’ booking needed an overhaul and we might have just gotten it, finally.

Roman has failed to be the top good guy, he has been presented as a bad ass, but he’s no Stone Cold. He’s been presented as the next John Cena, but doesn’t have that good guy charisma. Reigns’ character has been a mess, but the wrestler is actually underrated if you can believe that. The only big flaw I see in him are his promos. Which if given the proper time can be fixed, with hard work and practice behind the scene. When he goes on RAW Talk, you can tell he’s very comfortable but just doesn’t have that same confidence when he has to recite scripted lines.

Part of the problem with people’s critque of the WWE mega push behind Reigns, is who else could have gone with? No other “WWE Creation” had that potential of top guy, the only one who might have been capable was Seth Rollins, but he’s been booked as a heel and it’s too soon to make that work in a storyline. Finn Balor is possibly the only other answer here, but he came to WWE after the momentum behind Reigns grooming had commenced. And then something organic happened, the Monster Among Men appeared.

Braun Strowman has been a revelation, minus the Kalisto dumpster match loss on RAW, what were you thinking there WWE! His arrival allows for Reigns to change his character, turn heel and get back on the path to the GUY. Now I know a lot of you aren’t going to like that but until Strowman is actually given the ball, if he even gets it, Roman is still No. 1 in the company’s eyes. With that said, Roman now gets to shift roles, at Balls, he lost the Ambulance match fair and square. As Strowman sold the pain in his arm, Reigns attacked and drove the vehicle to the back of the arena. When he parked he contemplated his next move.

The shot in the mirror was a thing of beauty, WWE at it’s best. The framing perfectly showed Reigns questioning if he was willing to possibly kill Strowman in order to get back to being the WWE’s Top Headliner, Summerslam main events, regaining his title, etc. He wanted to take the easy route so he hit the gas and slammed the ambulance into a truck.

This was a key turning point for the company and the character. This is the Roman Reigns that makes sense in 2017, the leader of the Shield would finish the turn. Seth Rollins has been floundering as a face, Dean Ambrose has no direction after putting the Miz over and Roman has to know he can connect the bridge and reunited the group, which helps him regain his top spot permanently because no one was as dominant as the Shield in WWE.

It is amazing to me how spectacular the current main event scene on RAW has become, amazing what great booking can do. Did Vince wake up from a coma, or did he finally realize that Strowman has the 2017 Breakdown Face all over him, Roman is over as a star but he’s miscast, it took only two months to get Samoa Joe over as a badass thanks to Brock Lesnar’s star power.

Speaking of Joe-Lesnar, that match went almost how I hoped. Joe showed not only can he handle the physicality, but is yearning for it. The match made him look like his WWE nickname, “The Destroyer,” isn’t just words. Yes Lesnar won, but in my opinion the battle served its purpose and made Joe a bigger deal.

The following night on RAW had magic in the Lesnar-Reigns-Joe segment. It actually exposed Reigns biggest weakness, his confidence on the microphone. Lesnar and Joe came across so believable and authentic, Reigns sounded like a guy saying lines in a script. The best was Paul Heyman saying Joe would never get another crack at Lesnar. Another point to make Joe a true threat, great storytelling. Back to Reigns, I just think the guy needs more acting school, more one-on-one work behind the scenes, but he’s got everything else in my opinion. I think a Shield reunion at Summerslam would be the way to go. I want to see the Shield beatup Joe and Lesnar at the end of the show and they get saved by Strowman to a massive pop. Even sets up a six man tag at the next PPV, how about that, imagine Joe having to tag with Lesnar because of the Shield beatdowns that come each week on RAW.

The key thing is how do we get there, simple, after Reigns loses to Joe on RAW, have him go ballistic. Put the stamp on the heel turn maybe he smokes all three commentators then spears Angle, leading to his suspension and no match at Summerslam, but the Big Dog isn’t going down like that. He gets his army back and shows the world who’s yard it is.

Last bit of cleanup, why would Ambrose and Rollins join Reigns? First, have Ambrose lose one more match to MIz on RAW for the IC Title, as annoying as another match between these two would be, we need it for Angle to tell Ambrose he has to move on. Thus setting up his dislike for Angle, and Reigns is still his buddy, maybe it’s Dean wants to remind people who he really is. Rollins, he’s the coward, to get his true redemption he needs Dean and Roman to forgive him. He does that by resetting the game, becoming the guy to help Reigns and Ambrose get to where THEY want to be, sacrificing himself for the team. Reigns as Universal Champion and Ambrose back as IC Champion, Rollins owes them at least that and will turn his back on the fans to regain their trust.

THE SMARKSMAN OF THE MONTH: ROMAN REIGNS

By taking it a step too far from the book of being the good guy, the Big Dog has reset the playing field. For that he deserves credit, for using his star power to shake things up, he has cleared the way for the focus to be on Lesnar vs. Joe.

Regardless how you feel about Roman, Vince isn’t abandoning him any time soon, so let’s hope this change of course will allow Reigns to feel more natural out there. I think he will be a fantastic heel that will eventually be a fantastic face, when the time is right.

I can’t believe that WWE has been this good in the past eight weeks, let’s hope they keep things moving in the direction it’s headed. Braun, No. 1 face, Roman, No. 1 heel, Lesnar No. 2 face, Joe No. 2 heel, is where we should be after Wrestlemania, because that’s a fitting Top 4.

Like the column, hate the column, have your own thoughts or suggestions? Find me on Twitter@VegasBerserker. I will reply to everyone. Thanks for reading.