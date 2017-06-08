THE MARKETPLACE: EPISODE I — JOE VERSUS THE VOLCANO

Welcome to the very first installment of The Marketplace. This is not a match by match, segment by segment review column. But rather an assessment of the true story in WWE story lines. Lets jump right into with the Main Event Scene.

Main Event Scene: Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

If I had been writing this column since Wrestlemania it would have been full of negativity. But wow was this Samoa Joe angle on point. The promo was subtle, not too over the top and came across as a fresh segment which was badly needed especially in the main event scene.

Injecting Paul Heyman into this feud right away portrayed Samoa Joe as a big league player and a real threat to Lesnar. Heyman was perfect in this segment more so than I think he’s been all year including the build to Wrestlemania.

But the star was clearly Joe on this night. Instead of the usual back and forth WWE promo on the microphone, this time TV viewers got a real treat that the live audience wasn’t subjected to. If you missed it check it out.

Joe explaining how Heyman was going to lose consciousness was psychotic, cruel and ruthless.Thus building his character and how he craves the spotlight Brock has. Add that to Joe knowing that choking out Heyman is no accomplishment and did nothing but hurt an older man and send a message to his Beast.

Bravo.

Very rarely does WWE do a quick, effective build like this and they deserve kudos for the perfectly executed segment. Mark this one down from me ladies and gentlemen, not very often will my reviews be so gleaming.

Now, how can WWE parlay this segment into next week? Joe has been setup as the heel thanks to his first interaction with Heyman. I would really like to see a heel actually stand his ground and go toe-to-toe with Lesnar instead of the typical ‘act like they want to fight and back down.’ That style can be effective when its the right type of heel, see The Miz. But with Joe he’s a badass and to make him credible WWE must keep him a badass. Sure he can hit the road after Lesnar gets the better of him, but for now let’s keep Joe on that level until Brock shows Joe physically who the Samoan Submission Machine is dealing with.

WWE has four more RAW’s to sell this as a real attraction. The writing should focus on these key themes the next four shows: physicality, build, physicality and finally intellect. In the first episode, show that Joe is willing to stand with Brock, but is overcome with the Beast’s strength. Joe bails but smiles on the way up the ramp excited about the violence to come.

Episode two, let’s assume Brock isn’t there live so how about a prerecorded backstage moment, where a brawl almost occurs but Angle was ready and actually keeps them apart. Plenty of yelling from both guys showing the anger in the feud.

13 days until the PPV, let’s have Joe get a hold of Heyman again. We can see how much Heyman is terrified of Joe while Lesnar has to watch on from a distance as Joe threatens to hurt his advocate if Lesnar comes any closer. Joe gets a shot in and bails knowing he is getting Brock off his game mentally.

The final RAW before Great Balls of Fire (by way terrible name does Vince think its 1960 again? Or is it so bad they knew it would get talked about, we have been worked.) Lesnar calls Joe to the ring with Heyman in tow. Joe has no problem walking right into the ring with Lesnar as Heyman holds Lesnar back from trying to kill Joe. Heyman hypes up the match as only he can and refers to epic movies and confrontations.

Maybe a Heyman line such as “what’s a great movie without a dynamite trailer, a preliminary preview.” Which is Brock’s cue to attack, he is getting the upper hand but Joe somehow gets his hands on Heyman, which distracts Brock emotionally and allows Joe to hit a low blow and instead of continuing the fight. Joe says to Heyman, “You got your preview Paul. This Sunday the Beast is DEAD.” He tosses the mic on Lesnar and walks out.

The match can be booked a couple ways that make sense. Lesnar wins in about 6-8 minutes with Joe getting in the majority of the offense for 4-6 minutes until Lesnar hits an F5 to slow him down. That follows a trip to Suplex City with multiple F5s to appease Heyman. 1-2-3.

Or how about Joe gives Lesnar a complete beating but Lesnar locks in a Kimura (nice idea J) and wins. Thus allowing the feud to continue making Joe look strong for the following rematch.

There’s always the Heyman swerve where he helps Joe win the title but if they go that route i would rather see Joe win the title off his ability to legitimize him as a real talent. Then you have Heyman help him retain at the following PPV or RAW. That would make more sense for Paul to “see the light” that Lesnar is on the decline.

Regardless a loss to Lesnar doesn’t hurt Joe at all unless its a complete squash. That would be a terrible choice because unlike the Summerslam where The Beast crushed John Cena and it made Lesnar a bigger star. A squash of Joe does nothing but hold another talent back.

WWE has the beginnings of a hot story if they can prop it up with more great booking. Fingers crossed.

The Smarksman of the Month — The Miz

This highlight is for the wrestler that put on the best work and deserves more in the coming months.

I loathe Dean Ambrose matches. I think he is fantastic character wise but just doesn’t do anything for me in the ring. Similar to my feelings on Alberto Del Rio.

Which brings me to the Smarksman of the Month… The Miz. He has been on a different level since his outburst towards Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack.

But at Extreme Rules he did the unthinkable for me. He made an Ambrose match entertaining. I will give you the stipulation helped but the transitions were executed above average.

Based on improved in-ring work, mic skills and his fantastic valet wife. The Miz should hold the Intercontinental Championship until it’s time for his main event push.

Like the column, hate the column, have your own thoughts or suggestions? Find me on Twitter @VegasBerserker. I will reply to everyone. Thanks for reading.