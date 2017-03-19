Maryse On Teaming With The Miz At WrestleMania 33, Loving Her WWE Character

– WWE Superstar Maryse recently spoke with The Orlando Sentinel to help promote her upcoming match at WrestleMania 33, check out the highlights below:

On loving to play her character:

“I love playing a character. When I see fans in the street or at meet-and-greets, it’s great. Sometimes they want me to be that person they see on TV, take a picture with a hand in their face or ask me to ‘be mean like you do.’ But I can’t play that character 24-7. Before I cross in front of the curtain [at WWE shows], I flip a switch and become that Maryse.

“There’s no career like it.”

On teaming with The Miz:

“At WrestleMania, with my husband, in the same ring, the same match? If you had asked me if that was possible five years ago, I would have laughed in your face. Now it’s really happening.”